Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod against Boston in Tuesday's Game 2, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

In nine postseason appearances, Vasilevskiy has registered a 2.08 GAA and .925 save percentage with a 6-3 record. In his last two outings, the netminder has faltered a bit, as he gave up seven goals on 72 shots (.903 save percentage). According to coach Jon Cooper, the veteran should take the second game of the back-to-back as well, barring a long overtime session in Game 2.