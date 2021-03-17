Vasilevskiy led the Lightning onto the ice and will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vasilevskiy was given a full day off Monday, so it's no surprise to see him back in goal Tuesday. The Russian netminder has won his last eight starts with a 1.60 GAA and a .942 save percentage in that span, so he's playing extremely well. The Stars have averaged just 2.75 goals per game in their last eight outings.