Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Ducks, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 25 shots against Vegas in his previous outing, taking his second loss in five outings since the All-Star break. He'll have a fantastic opportunity to bounce back against the lowly Ducks, who are 0-4-1 in their last five games.