Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has surprisingly underwhelmed of late, giving up four goals in each of his last two outings for a combined .860 save percentage -- though he was still able to pick up a standings point with an overtime loss in each. This could be a final tuneup for Vasilevskiy ahead of the postseason, as it seems likely they would give the 30-year-old backstop the night off versus the Rangers on Thursday.