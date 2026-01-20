default-cbs-image
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against San Jose on Tuesday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 19-save performance in Sunday's 4-1 win over Dallas. He has a 20-7-3 record with a 2.22 GAA, a .915 save percentage and one shutout through 30 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. San Jose sits 16th in the league with 3.13 goals per game this season.

