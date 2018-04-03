Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will defend the home net Tuesday against the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has hit a bit of a rut between the pipes of late, losing each of his last three appearances in the crease to lower his record to 42-17-3 on the season. It's possible the 23-year-old netminder is experiencing some late-season fatigue after topping 60 games in goal for the first time in his career, leading to some added rest down the stretch. He will attempt to get back into the win column Tuesday in a key Atlantic Division matchup with the Bruins that could have major implications on the crown. Vasilevskiy also looks to get back on track as the postseason approaches following his recent stumbles.