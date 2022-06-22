Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home for Game 4 against Colorado on Wednesday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Vasilevskiy bounced back from a disappointing start to the series with a 37-save victory in Game 3 that he will likely need to repeat if the Bolts are going to even out the series. In nine home outings this postseason, Vasilevskiy has lost just once while sporting a 1.73 GAA and .947 save percentage. The veteran netminder will no doubt be eager to continue that trend heading into Wednesday's clash.