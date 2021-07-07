Vasilevskiy will guard the crease for Game 5 at home versus Montreal on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Vasilevskiy will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing Game 4 performance in which he gave up three goals while facing just 21 shots (.857 save percentage). It was just the second time in the Russian netminder's last 12 contests in which his save percentage dipped below the .900 mark.