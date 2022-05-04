Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod on the road for Game 2 against the Leafs on Wednesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy will no doubt be looking for a bounceback performance after having given up five goals on 32 shots (.844 save percentage) in Monday's Game 1 defeat. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has been struggling of late, having conceded four or more goals in four of his last six appearances. Given the Leafs' star-studded offense, Vasilevskiy will probably have to play to near-perfect levels to avoid falling into a two-game deficit in the series.