Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy will be looking to extend his three-game winning streak, which includes a pair of shutouts versus the Hurricanes and Islanders. It's been a return to form for the Russian backstop in a season that has seen him post the most losses in his nine-year NHL career. Despite that, Vasilevskiy needs just one more victory to reach the 35-win mark for the fifth time in the last six years.