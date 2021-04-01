Vasilevskiy is Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Blue Jackets.

Vasilevskiy has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Stars and Hurricanes while posting a sub-par 4.06 GAA and .901 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.06 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.