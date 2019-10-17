Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In line to start in Boston

Vasilevskiy is slated to start Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was razor sharp during his last start Tuesday in Montreal, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 victory. The 25-year-old Russian will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up a third straight win in a tough road matchup with a hot Boston team that's gone 5-1-0 to start the season.