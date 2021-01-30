Per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Nashville.

Vasilevskiy was fantastic in his last start Thursday against Carolina, stopping 34 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Predators team that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game this campaign, 26th in the NHL.