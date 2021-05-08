Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's game against the Panthers, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Vasilevskiy will get a preview of his first-round playoff opponents here, and these teams will meet again in Tuesday's season finale as well, though the star netminder will likely get that night off. He'll likely face a heavier than usual workload here with Victor Hedman (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body) and Ryan McDonagh (upper body) all absent from Tampa Bay's blue line.