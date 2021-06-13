Vasilevskiy will start Game 1 against the Islanders on Sunday, as coach Jon Cooper confirmed there will be no lineup changes for the Lightning from their previous game, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy endured a minor hiccup in the last series against the Hurricanes but rounded back into form with a 29-save shutout to close Carolina out in Game 5. With an 8-3 record, 2.24 GAA and .934 save percentage, Vasilevskiy has carried his stellar regular-season form into the playoffs. He's well-acquainted with the Islanders, whom the Lightning eliminated in six games in last year's Eastern Conference Finals.