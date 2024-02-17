Vasilevskiy is set to start at home against Florida on Saturday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has won his last three contests while saving 97 of 104 shots (.933 save percentage). That brings him up to a 19-11-0 record, 2.77 GAA and .903 save percentage across 30 outings in 2023-24. The Panthers are 19-7-2 on the road and are on a four-game winning streak, so they figure to be a challenging adversary for Vasilevskiy.