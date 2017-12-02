Vasilevskiy will defend the net Saturday, hosting the Sharks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has gotten off to a dominant start during the 2017-18 campaign, owning an impressive 9-1-1 mark at home this season. He took a road loss to the Bruins in his last start and has now lost three of his last five starts. Saturday brings on a San Jose club notching just 2.58 goals per game this season, providing Vasilevskiy with an opportunity to get back on track.