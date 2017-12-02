Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Saturday
Vasilevskiy will defend the net Saturday, hosting the Sharks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has gotten off to a dominant start during the 2017-18 campaign, owning an impressive 9-1-1 mark at home this season. He took a road loss to the Bruins in his last start and has now lost three of his last five starts. Saturday brings on a San Jose club notching just 2.58 goals per game this season, providing Vasilevskiy with an opportunity to get back on track.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up three in loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Will tend twine Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Sabres for 16th win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Tuesday in Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls to Capitals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between the pipes Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...