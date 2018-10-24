Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Wednesday

Vasilevskiy will guard the away net Wednesday against the Avalanche, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy received the second game of a back-to-back set off Saturday after posting his worst showing of the season Friday against the Wild, surrendering five goals on 34 shots. Things won't get any easier Wednesday, as he will take on a Colorado club notching 3.67 goals per game in three home tilts this season.