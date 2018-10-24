Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Wednesday
Vasilevskiy will guard the away net Wednesday against the Avalanche, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy received the second game of a back-to-back set off Saturday after posting his worst showing of the season Friday against the Wild, surrendering five goals on 34 shots. Things won't get any easier Wednesday, as he will take on a Colorado club notching 3.67 goals per game in three home tilts this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Coughs up hairball•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues to dominate Wings•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Elite production already•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Countered by Bobrovsky on Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.