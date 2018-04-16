Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In pipes Monday
Vasilevskiy led the team onto the ice and will guard the cage against New Jersey for Game 3 on Monday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Although New Jersey has peppered Vasilevskiy each of the first two games, throwing 31 and 44 shots on goal respectfully, he's been at the top of his game and boasts a .933 save percentage so far in the first-round series. Now up 2-0, the Russian will likely see a similar workload as New Jersey fights for its playoff life at home, but Vasilevskiy seems up to the task and now boasts a four game win streak dating back to the regular season.
