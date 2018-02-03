Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In the cage Saturday

Vasilevskiy will tend the visiting twine Saturday against the Canucks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy let in four pucks in his last start against the Flames, but he also made 42 saves and picked up the win Thursday. He rides a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday's matchup and should have a good opportunity to extend that to four against a Vancouver club that tallies just 2.58 goals per game (26th in NHL) at home this season.