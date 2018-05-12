Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ineffective in Game 1 loss
Vasilevskiy was pulled from Friday's Game 1 loss to the Capitals after allowing four goals on 25 shots.
On paper, this looks like a poor performance from Vasilevskiy, but the reality is that Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny sent the puck sailing through traffic for the opening goal, Jay Beagle tracked down the puck for an excellent rebound tally, and the Capitals struck twice between four man-advantage opportunities. The Lightning sent backup Louis Domingue between the pipes and he proceeded to stop all seven shots in the third period to finish the game, but Vasilevskiy has guided the Bolts all the way to the conference finals and this rare dud shouldn't cause him to lose his starting role for Game 2 on Sunday.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes for Game 1•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 27 shots in Game 5 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged to possibly finish off Bruins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh game of postseason•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting for Bolts•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 28 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...