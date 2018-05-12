Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ineffective in Game 1 loss

Vasilevskiy was pulled from Friday's Game 1 loss to the Capitals after allowing four goals on 25 shots.

On paper, this looks like a poor performance from Vasilevskiy, but the reality is that Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny sent the puck sailing through traffic for the opening goal, Jay Beagle tracked down the puck for an excellent rebound tally, and the Capitals struck twice between four man-advantage opportunities. The Lightning sent backup Louis Domingue between the pipes and he proceeded to stop all seven shots in the third period to finish the game, but Vasilevskiy has guided the Bolts all the way to the conference finals and this rare dud shouldn't cause him to lose his starting role for Game 2 on Sunday.