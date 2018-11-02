Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just can't hold back Preds
Vasilevsky made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.
The Preds capitalized on a few of the Bolts' mistakes and Vasilevskiy just couldn't hold them back. He is already having an exceptional season with a 6-2-1 record, 2.09 GAA and .930 save percentage. He'll be back fine next game. No worries.
