Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just couldn't hold back Preds

Vasilevsky made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday night.

The Preds capitalized on a few of the Bolts' mistakes and Vasilevskiy just couldn't hold them back. He is already having an exceptional season with a 6-2-1 record, 2.09 GAA and .930 save percentage. He'll be back fine next game. No worries.