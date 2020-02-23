Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just human for one game
Vasilevskiy made 34 saves Saturday in a 7-3 loss to the Coyotes.
The game was just 4-3 until after the mid-way point of the third. Then, Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals in a 6:55 span. It just proves he's human. He'll shake it off and be ready to fly again next game out.
