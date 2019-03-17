Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just keeps tacking on wins

Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 6-3 win over Washington on Saturday.

The game was closer than the score -- the Bolts got two empty-net goals. But a win is a win for the NHL's best goalie, who is 14-1-2 since Feb. 1. Vasilevskiy is a near-lock for the Vezina, especially after a queasy week from Frederik Andersen, his closest competitor.