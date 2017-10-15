Play

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Saturday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis.

It was a nice, controlled performance for a twine tender that has allowed no fewer than three goals a game this season. His overall ratios look a bit queasy, but that's more a function of the league's trend toward more offense than Vasilevskiy not performing well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories