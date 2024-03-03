Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal on Saturday.

He found himself down 2-0 by the 14:34 mark of the first period. Vasilevskiy buckled down until early in the third when Josh Anderson redirected a shot past him to put Montreal up 3-2. And he allowed only one goal in a six-round shootout to seal the win. Vasilevskiy's game has been mid over the last couple weeks. He is 2-4-1 with 26 goals allowed in seven starts. Prior to that, Vasy was 6-1-0 with 18 goals allowed. The talented netminder has been enigmatic this season. The Bolts can only hope he cycles into a winning streak once the postseason arrives.