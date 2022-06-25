Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Vasilevskiy was sharp Friday, and he got enough help for the win this time after a similar performance in a loss Wednesday. He's gotten better as the series has gone on, with just seven goals allowed in his last three games compared to 11 surrendered in the first two contests. Vasilevskiy is locked in as the Lightning's starter, so he can be expected to play again in Sunday's Game 6 as the Lightning look to even the series.