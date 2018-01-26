Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Knocks off Flyers

Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday night.

His two-week speed wobble is over. Vasilevskiy had allowed 23 goals in five games prior to this week and was starting to look tired. But he has been his excellent self in the last two and heads to the All-Star Game on a high.

