Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 22 shots Monday in the Lightning's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4 of their first-round series. Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but late in the frame Aaron Ekblad and Seth Jones scored 11 seconds apart to flip the script. Vasilevskiy has been erratic this postseason, managing a 2.79 GAA and .884 save percentage through four starts, and as a result the Bolts will be facing elimination when the series shifts back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.