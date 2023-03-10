Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

The game was tied 1-1 until early in the third. William Karlsson scored a shortie on a breakaway at 2:27 of the third. And then Chandler Stephenson redirected a shot past Vasilevskiy on the power play about three minutes later. The Bolts forced overtime, but Alec Martinez stuffed in a loose puck after a Jack Eichel shot trickled behind the netminder in the extra frame. Vasilevskiy is going through a late-season slump (3-3-3 and 31 goals allowed in his last nine starts). He should rebound, but that doesn't help fantasy managers who are relying on him for playoff success.