Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leading NHL in wins
Vasilevskiy currently leads the league in wins with 35 in 52 starts.
Vasilevskiy has shown why most had him pegged as this year's No. 1 fantasy netminder heading into the season, having compiled a 35-14-3 record while posting a respectable 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage in 52 appearances. The 25-year-old Russian won't reach the personal high he set in 2017-18 with 44 wins in 65 appearances, but if the NHL resumes its season at some point, he'll have a good shot at eclipsing the 40-victory mark for the second time in his career this year.
