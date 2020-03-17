Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leading NHL in wins

Vasilevskiy currently leads the league in wins with 35 in 52 starts.

Vasilevskiy has shown why most had him pegged as this year's No. 1 fantasy netminder heading into the season, having compiled a 35-14-3 record while posting a respectable 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage in 52 appearances. The 25-year-old Russian won't reach the personal high he set in 2017-18 with 44 wins in 65 appearances, but if the NHL resumes its season at some point, he'll have a good shot at eclipsing the 40-victory mark for the second time in his career this year.