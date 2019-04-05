Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leads league in wins

Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in Tampa's 3-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

His 39 wins lead the league, a title he will win for the season. Vasilevskiy sits third in save percentage (.925) for those goalies with at least 40 starts. And fifth in GAA (2.40) in the same group. Vasilevskiy now has a chance to carry his team through June.