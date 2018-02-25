Play

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leads league in wins

Vasilevskiy recorded his league-leading 36th win Saturday in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Canadiens.

He was especially strong in a frantic overtime, stymying Max Pacioretty on a breakaway in end-to-end action. Vasilevskiy remains in the NHL's elite in every stat category and should be at the head of the Vezina list by season's end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories