Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leads league in wins
Vasilevskiy recorded his league-leading 36th win Saturday in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Canadiens.
He was especially strong in a frantic overtime, stymying Max Pacioretty on a breakaway in end-to-end action. Vasilevskiy remains in the NHL's elite in every stat category and should be at the head of the Vezina list by season's end.
