Vasilevskiy will defend the home crease in Monday's clash against the Flyers, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

After losing on Opening Night to the Rangers, Vasilevskiy bounced back in his most recent outing, which was a 20-save effort in Saturday's 3-1 win over Washington. The 32-year-old netminder currently holds a 1-1-0 record, a 2.59 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 45 shots on net between his two outings. However, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a favorable matchup Monday against the Flyers, who have lost all three of their games to begin the year. Vasilevskiy is poised to be an elite fantasy option Monday and beyond.