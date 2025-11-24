Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leaves ice first Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off Monday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Flyers.
Vasilevskiy is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 0.99 GAA and .963 save percentage. After a rough start to the year in which the veteran backstop lost five straight appearances, it seems Vasilevskiy has turned things around. In his last 10 outings, the Russian is 8-2-0 with a 2.06 GAA, though he is still looking for his first shutout of the 2025-26 campaign.
