Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off Monday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Flyers.

Vasilevskiy is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 0.99 GAA and .963 save percentage. After a rough start to the year in which the veteran backstop lost five straight appearances, it seems Vasilevskiy has turned things around. In his last 10 outings, the Russian is 8-2-0 with a 2.06 GAA, though he is still looking for his first shutout of the 2025-26 campaign.