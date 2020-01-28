Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lengthy winning streak halted
Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 35 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.
Jamie Benn's goal 2:07 into overtime ended Vasilevskiy's winning streak at 11 games. Vasilevskiy was terrific during the streak, holding his opponents to two goals or fewer seven times and registering a pair of shutouts. Monday's overtime setback dropped Vasilevskiy to 24-9-3 on the season with a 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage. He'll try to begin a new streak Wednesday when Tampa Bay continues its road trip in L.A.
