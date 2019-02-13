Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lets in three goals in win
Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.
Vasilevskiy improves to 23-7-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He remains an elite option and can be played with confidence at home against the Stars on Thursday.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine at home•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite yielding four goals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pitted against Pens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough-luck loser in goalie duel•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending cage against Blues•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Team powerless in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...