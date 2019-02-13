Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lets in three goals in win

Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Vasilevskiy improves to 23-7-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He remains an elite option and can be played with confidence at home against the Stars on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories