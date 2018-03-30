Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lets three pucks by again
Vasilevskiy gave up three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Vasilevskiy surrendered at least three goals for the eighth time in his past nine starts, and that's not counting Boston's empty-netter to seal it in the final minute. While the young goalie could certainly do worse than his 5-4-0 record over that span, this slip from Tampa Bay's usual dominant form has been enough to open the door for the Bruins to seize home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning now trail their Atlantic Division rivals by one point despite having played one more game, and making up ground will be difficult if Vasilevskiy doesn't snap out of his funk immediately.
More News
