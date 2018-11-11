Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lit up by Senators

Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 34 shots Saturday, taking a 6-4 home loss to Ottawa.

Well, that certainly came out of nowhere. Vasilevskiy hadn't given up more than two goals in any of his previous three starts, and this game looked like it was going the same way until four Ottawa goals in the third. That said, the Senators have been scoring well and tend to play very well in Tampa, so this might have just been a matchup situation. Even with this loss, he's an easy call to start.