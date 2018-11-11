Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lit up by Senators
Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 34 shots Saturday, taking a 6-4 home loss to Ottawa.
Well, that certainly came out of nowhere. Vasilevskiy hadn't given up more than two goals in any of his previous three starts, and this game looked like it was going the same way until four Ottawa goals in the third. That said, the Senators have been scoring well and tend to play very well in Tampa, so this might have just been a matchup situation. Even with this loss, he's an easy call to start.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In blue paint Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shines in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts down Connor McDavid•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seventh win in 10 starts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...