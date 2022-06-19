Vasilevskiy allowed seven goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

The Avalanche nearly doubled up the Lightning in shots (30-17), and Vasilevskiy had no answer for the second game in a row. This marks just the second time he's lost consecutive starts this postseason, though the Lightning bounced back from an 0-2 deficit in the last round versus the Rangers. Vasilevskiy will hope for better fortune on home ice in Monday's Game 3.