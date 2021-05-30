Vasilevskiy is starting Game 1 against Carolina on Sunday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Vasilevskiy is one of the league's true elite netminders and just finished off the Panthers with an impressive .929 save percentage after starting all six games in Round 1. He'll be opposed at the other end of the rink by Alex Nedeljkovic.
