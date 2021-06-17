Vasilevskiy is starting Game 3 on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The Russian netminder and the Bolts are fresh off a 4-2, series-evening victory and will look to build off that success in front of what's sure to be one of the rowdier crowds in recent NHL memory on Long Island. Vasilevskiy wasn't nearly as good on the road this season (2.63 GAA, .916 save percentage) as he was at Amalie Arena (1.75, .936), but Tampa is still a slight favorite in this one.