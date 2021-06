Vasilevskiy is between the pipes for Game 4 on Saturday against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Vasilevskiy will look for his third straight win after allowing just three goals on 54 shots in his last two. He'll be opposed at the other end of the rink by fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov as the Lightning look to take a 3-1 series lead on enemy ice.