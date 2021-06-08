Vasilevskiy is starting Game 5 against Carolina on Tuesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is one of the game's marquee netminders and has started each game of the playoffs thus far, so this news simply serves as a formality. Up 3-1 in the series, Vasi and the Lightning will look to close out the Hurricanes on enemy ice, where they've already emerged with road victories in Games 1 and 2.