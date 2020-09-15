Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday's Game 5 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With a 13-4 record, sparking .930 save percentage and stingy 1.93 GAA in the postseason, Vasilevskiy getting the nod for Game 5 was a foregone conclusion. The 26-year-old is likely in the discussion for the Conn Smythe Trophy at this point for playoff MVP, and he would cement himself in that conversation with a win in Game 5 to send the Lightning back to the Stanley Cup Final. He'll be opposed by fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov at the other end of the rink.