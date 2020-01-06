Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Logs fifth straight win

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win over Carolina.

The Hurricanes spoiled Vasilevskiy's shutout bid when Andrei Svechnikov finished off an odd-man rush with eight minutes left in the third period. Otherwise, Vasilevskiy was perfect in picking up his fifth consecutive victory. He's allowed four goals twice during his winning streak, but has benefited from 22 goals of offensive support. He'll look for a sixth straight win on Tuesday against Vancouver.