Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Logs fifth straight win
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win over Carolina.
The Hurricanes spoiled Vasilevskiy's shutout bid when Andrei Svechnikov finished off an odd-man rush with eight minutes left in the third period. Otherwise, Vasilevskiy was perfect in picking up his fifth consecutive victory. He's allowed four goals twice during his winning streak, but has benefited from 22 goals of offensive support. He'll look for a sixth straight win on Tuesday against Vancouver.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina form returning•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Canadiens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Faces first 17 shots of game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.