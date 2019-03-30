Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for 38th win
Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes for Saturday's home tilt against the Capitals, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
In his past five starts, Vasilevskiy is 4-0-1, but has accumulated just a 3.19 GAA and .902 save percentage in that span. He will draw a difficult matchup, facing an offense that ranks fifth in goals per game this campaign (3.37). Backstopping the league's best team, the Russian looks to add to his league-leading 37 win total.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue against Bruins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to avoid losing streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends hot streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets club record in OT win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In D.C. to face Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...