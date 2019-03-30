Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for 38th win

Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes for Saturday's home tilt against the Capitals, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

In his past five starts, Vasilevskiy is 4-0-1, but has accumulated just a 3.19 GAA and .902 save percentage in that span. He will draw a difficult matchup, facing an offense that ranks fifth in goals per game this campaign (3.37). Backstopping the league's best team, the Russian looks to add to his league-leading 37 win total.

