Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for bounce-back performance

Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with the Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old will be hoping for a better performance after he allowed six goals on 35 shots against Washington on Saturday. Vasilevskiy draws an average matchup, facing an offense that ranks 15th in goals per game this campaign (2.97). Sitting at a leauge-leading 37 wins, Vasilevskiy is boarding must-start territory, especially against a poor Senators team.