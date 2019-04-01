Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for bounce-back performance
Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with the Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old will be hoping for a better performance after he allowed six goals on 35 shots against Washington on Saturday. Vasilevskiy draws an average matchup, facing an offense that ranks 15th in goals per game this campaign (2.97). Sitting at a leauge-leading 37 wins, Vasilevskiy is boarding must-start territory, especially against a poor Senators team.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Has rare off night•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for 38th win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue against Bruins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to avoid losing streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends hot streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...