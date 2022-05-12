Vasilevskiy will start at home in Game 6 versus the Maple Leafs, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has alternated wins and losses in this first-round series, but it's more concerning he's given up at least three goals in every game. His last out was Tuesday, where he allowed four goals on 25 shots in a loss. The Lightning need a win Thursday to extend the series to Game 7.